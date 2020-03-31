The Oceanmaster Antarctica

I am honored and delighted to today announce the launch of a very special project that I have been working on with my watch partner Delma Watch Ltd. A project that has been under wraps since late 2019.

The new Delma Oceanmaster Antarctica commemorates the 200th anniversary since the discovery of Antarctica and only 200 pieces have been created. This watch was designed and developed in recognition of the brave era of discovery and to remind us of the fragile nature of our planet and in particular our pristine corners such as Antarctica and the Arctic. A portion of the proceeds of each Oceanmaster Antarctica will be donated to The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC) in support of their mission to protect this great wilderness and the wildlife that make this region their home.

I was extremely fortunate to take one of the very first of these watches to the region in February, an opportunity that I shall remember and cherish forever.

The official press release can be found here:

https://www.delma.ch/pages/oceanmasterantarctica/

My trip to Antarctica was in collaboration with Delma, Inmarsat, Zhik, Apsu Nutrition, Huawei