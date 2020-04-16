Sea of Dreams

My original career documentary is now available to view and download online via www.nickmoloney.com/video and Vimeo.

This a personal insight into my life and some career highs and lows. Somedays I struggle with the content as in some scenes I am stripped bare emotionally. I guess that this is perhaps why it has taken me so long to make this account more accessible or available to view from its original DVD format.

The messages that I hope are received from the content are my passion for competition, adventure, and my general efforts to always endeavor. Most of us are experiencing various forms of struggle in this time of uncertainty, perhaps in some very small way, this story may help. Keep safe and well, Nick