A fabulous interview with Adrienne Cahalan by Sails Magazine, on her thoughts around the Mixed Offshore Medal Paris Olympics 2024 and how our campaign came about.

There is no question that our pairing looks strong on paper, but there is also no question that the campaign road ahead is one of the most daunting challenges that we have both faced in our 30+ year careers in the sport of yacht racing.

Link to the article; http://www.sailsmagazine.com.au/natural-selection/