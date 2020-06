I was recently interviewed by double Olympic gold medalist Shirley Robertson for her Sailing podcast.

This was a great honour for me as I am a huge fan of Shirley, her achievements and her work. I am genuinely flattered by this insight into my long career in the sport of sailing. There are certainly some high’s and low’s in this 2 part (two hour total) download.

The podcast can be found via www.shirleyrobertson.com/podcast … I hope that you enjoy the insight..

.