Pour L’aventure

Merci @Voiles et Voiliers and Joss (Jocelyn) Blériot for providing me the opportunity to reconnect to those who have supported me in France. Thank you also for allowing me to contribute in a way that was structured to enabled me to speak directly to this passionate nation of sailing and adventure enthusiasts, people whose support has been so incredibly humbling throughout my time competing in the greatest short-handed events in the world.

Support and memories that I shall forever cherish.

This article is in French but google translates well. https://voilesetvoiliers.ouest-france.fr/regate/jeux-olympiques/a-52-ans-nick-moloney-reve-d-une-selection-pour-les-jeux-olympiques-de-paris-5c0f7f22-4670-11ea-b1ac-eeb962b0d961

