Paris Olympic Games 2024

I am delighted to be teaming up with long term friend and sailing companion Adrienne Cahalan OAM on a quest to represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Mixed Offshore Sailing Medal category.

It is hard to comprehend that this opportunity has presented itself to both Adrienne and I at this point of our career. For me personally, to add that my daughters live in France and that the Olympic dream has not fitted into my career pathway until now, I do not think that I have ever been more inspired or motivated toward any previous sailing goal.

Adrienne and I have had a long career association and friendship. We have won the EDS Atlantic Challenge together onboard the IMOCA 60 Kingfisher and Adrienne was shore navigator for Mark Turner and myself in the Transat Jaques Vabre double handed classic where we finished 3rd overall.

I am confident in our ability to achieve our best through a combination of our diverse and complementary skillsets.