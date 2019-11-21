Paris Olympic Games 2024

I am delighted to be teaming up with long term friend and sailing companion Adrienne Cahalan OAM on a quest to represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Mixed Offshore Sailing Medal category.
It is hard to comprehend that this opportunity has presented itself to both Adrienne and I at this point
Adrienne and I have had a long career association and friendship. We have won the EDS Atlantic Challenge together onboard the IMOCA 60 Kingfisher and Adrienne was shore navigator for Mark Turner and myself in the Transat Jaques Vabre
I am confident in our ability to achieve our best through a combination of our diverse and complementary skillsets.