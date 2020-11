This time last year we were deep into planning a voyage to Antarctica. How so much has changed.

Yesterday I received the November edition of Yachting World magazine where I share my personal experience in ‘letter home’ style format, in an 8 page feature. I hope you like it.

The chance to visit Antarctica was a genuine life goal that would not have been possible without the support of my sponsors; Inmarsat, Delma Watches, Apsu Nutrition, Zhik, de Mamiel, Karun and Vestwell.