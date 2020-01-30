200 years of Antarctica

On this day 200 years ago, a message was sent from the Southern Ocean reading..“At 3 our notice was arrested by Three very large Icebergs and 20 minutes after we were unexpectedly astonished by the discovery of land”.. This was the discovery of Antarctica. On Friday next week (Feb 7) I fly to Chile and then to Antarctica on a project collaboration with my partners to commemorate this amazing page in the heroic era of exploration. I will be sharing more on the story (and it’s twists) over the next month so please travel with us. https://www.inmarsat.comhttps://www.delma.chhttps://www.zhik.comhttps://apsu.life